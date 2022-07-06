iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 32.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $160,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

