iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.13 and its 200 day moving average is $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

