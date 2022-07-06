iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,618,000.
IVE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.20. 39,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
