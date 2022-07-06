iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Holdings Reduced by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

