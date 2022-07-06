Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 6th Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 248,924 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for about 3.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,724,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

