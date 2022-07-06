IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 5.4%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 13,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,042,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

