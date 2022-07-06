J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.27).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SBRY traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 214.70 ($2.60). The stock had a trading volume of 9,893,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,283. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.38.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($692,247.53).

About J Sainsbury (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.