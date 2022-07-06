Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company.

J stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

