JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 934,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,230,000 after acquiring an additional 368,826 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 234.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.