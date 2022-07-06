JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

