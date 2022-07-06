Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,812.50.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

