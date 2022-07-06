Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of RACE opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

