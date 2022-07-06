Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ferrari’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferrari’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RACE. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Ferrari stock opened at $189.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

