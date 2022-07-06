Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Jianpu Technology worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,725. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

