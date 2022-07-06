JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.58

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.58 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 8106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

JKS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

