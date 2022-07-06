John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of HPI stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.