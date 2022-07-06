John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HPI stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.