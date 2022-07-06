John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

