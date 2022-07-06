John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.57

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 2908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:WLY)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
