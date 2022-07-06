John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE WLY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

