Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Jones Soda stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Wednesday. 12,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

