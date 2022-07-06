Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Jones Soda stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Wednesday. 12,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.