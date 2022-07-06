JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $30.85

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $29.68. JOYY shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 5,322 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.73.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -220.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 180.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JOYY by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

