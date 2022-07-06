JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 150

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JFHHF. Citigroup cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

JFHHF stock remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.