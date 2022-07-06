Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 43,920.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,032 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

