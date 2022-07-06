K21 Market Cap Achieves $2.91 Million (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $42,945.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,334.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.