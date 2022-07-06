Kalata (KALA) 1-Day Volume Hits $297.00

Kalata (KALA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Kalata has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $52,261.12 and $297.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 887.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.61 or 0.09920960 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00133752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00094913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016579 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

