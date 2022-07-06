KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.30

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 187568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($73.96) to €69.00 ($71.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $2.7804 dividend. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

