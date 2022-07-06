Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of KIQ stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,017. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.02.
