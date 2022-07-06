Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $28.86

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $29.60. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 1,624 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $332,681.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.