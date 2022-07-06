Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.98. 2,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

