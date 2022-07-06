Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 5,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,773,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after buying an additional 210,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,204,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.