Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Kimco Realty worth $34,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.47.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

