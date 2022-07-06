Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $166.80

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.80 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 172.60 ($2.09), with a volume of 139257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £306.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

