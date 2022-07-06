Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

