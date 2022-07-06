Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 318,928 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937,146 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 686,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ KC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $36.31.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

