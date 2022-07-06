Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($78.13) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €91.00 ($94.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €92.00 ($95.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €71.00 ($73.96) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.