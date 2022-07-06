Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.89

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 559615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

