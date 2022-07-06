Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

