Kush Finance (KSEED) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

Kush Finance (KSEED) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 89.4% lower against the dollar. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $5,240.97 and $9.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 986% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.99 or 0.09075529 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00137070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00103488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

