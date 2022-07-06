Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,749. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

