Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $636.75.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Lancashire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.22) to GBX 434 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 680 ($8.23) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.11) to GBX 678 ($8.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $4.64 on Friday. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

