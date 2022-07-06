Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

