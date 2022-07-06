Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.32.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
