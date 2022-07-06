LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of LCI Industries worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

NYSE:LCII opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

