Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,799. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

