Ledyard National Bank Buys 2,572 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

