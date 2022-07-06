Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,556. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

