Ledyard National Bank Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 122,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

