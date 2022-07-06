Ledyard National Bank Purchases 79,945 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.72% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

