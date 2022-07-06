Ledyard National Bank Purchases 9,907 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. 74,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108,502. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

