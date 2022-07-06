Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,755 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,419. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

