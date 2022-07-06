LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LXXGF opened at 0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is 0.19. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.56.

LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

